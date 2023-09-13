BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - "Big Chicken" has arrived as Shaquille O'Neal has opened his first Louisiana location in Baton Rouge!

In April, we reported that Shaq was bringing his popular eatery to Baton Rouge, where his basketball career first took off! Shaq was a force at LSU under Head Basketball Coach Dale Brown. Over his 90-game college career, he averaged 21.6 points per game and 13.5 rebounds per game, according to sports-reference.com.

Shaq has also been a force in the business world. According to vettedbiz.com, he owns a total of 50 brands. One of those brands is "Big Chicken," which gained high praise from the website:

Big Chicken has the potential to be his most successful business to date. Chicken Sandwich restaurants have been a cultural awakening and Shaq has the fast casual experience and celebrity endorsement power to make it a major brand. JRS Hospitality and ABG will also be major players to help ensure its success.

Starting in 2018, "Big Chicken" has quickly expanded across the US with locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New York, Nevada, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

The first Louisiana restaurant is located at Queen Baton Rouge Casino in downtown Baton Rouge,1717 River Road.

'Big Chicken' Opens Two More Locations in Texas

We recently told you that "Big Chicken" recently opened a location in Houston, Texas. Well, Shaq's restaurant expanded its footprint in the Lone Star State not once but twice since then! "Big Chicken" has expanded with locations in Austin and in Richmond, Texas.

For those of you not familiar with Richmond, It's located about 30 miles southwest of Houston.

What is on the Menu at 'Big Chicken?'

The menu at "Big Chicken" features several chicken sandwiches such as the "Big & Sloppy" (featuring mac n' cheese), the "Big Aristotle" (featuring bacon), and the Crispy Chicken Grilled Cheese. There's also chicken tenders, sliders, salads, and other sides to choose.

