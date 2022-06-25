Two Large Sharks Spotted in Shallow Waters of Gulf Shores [WATCH]

Yes, we know sharks live in the water.

Watch as two large sharks come really close to the shore in Gulf Shores.

Luckily no one was in the water as they approached, but this should be a reminder to you that they are out there.

If you're going to be visiting the beach in the weeks ahead, just remember to keep an eye out and always be aware of your surroundings.

We recently visited Florida and we spotted a number of small sharks in the water, more than we have ever seen.

Check out these two 7-foot bull sharks in Gulf Shores.