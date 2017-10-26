Sheriff’s Officials Identify Man Found In Bayou Last Week
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the man whose body was found last week in Bayou Blanc.
Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the man has been identified as 40-year-old Archie Burns.
Gibson says the man was homeless and had been in the Crowley area for only a short period of time when he was discovered dead in the bayou.
Burns was a native of Dallas, Texas.
Sheriff Gibson says that there were no signs of foul play found when the coroner wrapped up his work, but officials are still waiting for toxicology tests.