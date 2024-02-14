Chaotic Shooting Incident on Lafayette Roadway Leads to Crash, Overturned Vehicle

In the early overnight hours of Wednesday morning (Feb. 14), a dramatic shooting incident unfolded in Lafayette. At approximately 1:02 a.m., Lafayette Police Department (LPD) officers were dispatched to the scene of an ongoing shooting in the 2700 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. Upon their response, they discovered a chaotic scene with an overturned vehicle off the roadway and a victim trapped inside.

The responding officers made a swift rescue by removing the vehicle's front windshield, enabling them to extract the trapped individual. It was soon discovered that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound, though fortunately, it was deemed non-life-threatening. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Police also discovered a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident who emerged unscathed. A crime scene was established, and LPD investigators were called to look in to what led to the shooting event.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were traveling in the area when an unidentified suspects vehicle drew near. For reasons yet to be determined, the occupants of the suspect vehicle unleashed gunfire towards the victim's vehicle. The assault caused the victim's vehicle to veer off the road and overturn. According to police, the assailants then proceeded to fire additional rounds at the overturned vehicle before making their escape.

Lafayette Police are currently pursuing leads in an attempt to bring those responsible to justice. As the investigation unfolds, we will share more confirmed details as they are provided.

The Lafayette Police Department urges anyone with information related to this incident to come forward. Witnesses can contact the LPD or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted anonymously through the LPD app or by using the P3 TIPS Mobile App, or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) from a mobile device.