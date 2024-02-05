Police Response to Shooting Inside Lafayette Venue Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting

A shooting incident inside a Lafayette establishment late Sunday evening prompted immediate response from local law enforcement, leading to an officer-involved shooting of the suspect, according to the Lafayette Police Department (LPD).

According to LPD, the incident unfolded at around 10:56 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 4), in the 1200 block of NE Evangeline Thruway. Officers were called to the scene following reports of an active shooting within the establishment. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a chaotic scene with a crowd of bystanders fleeing the area.

Initial investigations reveal that at least one individual was shot by a suspect inside the establishment. The victim was promptly transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

In the process of securing the area, LPD officers encountered an armed individual outside the establishment who was actively discharging a firearm. An LPD officer, in response to the immediate threat, discharged their weapon at the suspect, resulting in the suspect's injury. The suspect was also taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

No officers were injured during the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave per LPD protocol. The Louisiana State Police has been requested to lead the investigation into the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.

The Lafayette Police Department urges anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation. Information can be submitted anonymously through the Lafayette Police Department's app, Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477), the P3 TIPS mobile app, or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) from a mobile device.

Neither the Lafayette Police Department nor the Louisiana State Police have released further details about the shooting at this time. We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.