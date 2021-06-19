Farm 45 Mins From Shreveport Shows You Where Your Food is Grown

When is the last time you went on a field trip? The last time I can remember going on a field trip was my senior year of high school. That all changed for me yesterday. I took a 45-minute drive to visit Anderson Farms in Coushatta. The name Anderson Farms probably sounds familiar, since they've been coming to Shreveport for the Farmers Market for a very long time now.

I am a sucker for a documentary where I can learn about things I never knew I was interested in. Would you believe me if I told you that a field trip is way better than any documentary you can watch? I was able to ask questions on how the peas are harvested and I was also allowed to harvest a pepper or two.

One of the coolest things for me was being able to walk around eating a peach that had been picked off the tree just a few hours before I pulled up to the farm. Although we may not celebrate it or yell it through the rooftops as often as we should, Louisiana is actually rich when it comes to agriculture.

Maybe you want to take a field trip to the Shreveport Aquarium, or maybe you're more into Chimp Haven, or you can be a nerd like me and drive out to a farm to see where your food is being grown. I can't stress this enough, get your best friend in a car and go on an adult field trip as soon as possible.