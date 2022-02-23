Imagine you are sleeping in your home one night and you hear shots ring out! You don't know if your home is the target or if some criminal(s) are trying to kill someone else and may hit you in the process.

Well, that was the reality for residents at Kathy Apartments near Crowley on a Sunday night one month ago. Around 11:00 p.m., investigators say 15 to 20 rounds were fired, striking multiple vehicles and an apartment building.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

But, these incidents must stop.

"Together we can stop these violent acts," says Acadia Parish Chief K.P. Gibson in a Facebook post. "We need your help to identify the owner of this vehicle or persons who are known to operate it."

Unfortunately, for the people who live at Kathy Apartments in Crowley, they have become accustomed to shootings and tragedy happening in their area.

Video surveillance captured a 4-door grey compact sedan believed to be the suspect's vehicle within the apartment complex on the night of January 23rd.

If you have any information, please call the tips line at or download their P3 app on your mobile device to report your tip anonymously. All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

