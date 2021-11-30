Shots in the Night Leave 1 Person Hospitalized in Lafayette

Lafayette Police need your help as they are trying to figure out who shot someone late Monday night on the Evangeline Thruway.

According to a press release from Lafayette PD, multiple shots rang out in the 10:00 p.m. hour in the 2800 block of the roadway. The victim is in stable condition and, fortunately, the injuries are non-life-threatening.

Evangeline Thruway, google street view

If you have any information, please call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

