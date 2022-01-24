Showers and Storms Tonight Ahead of South Louisiana Cool Down

Many of us used the slightly warmer and less windy conditions of Sunday afternoon to assess the damage that Friday and Saturday night's extremely cold temperatures did to our yards and gardens. Around our backyard, it was easy to see which plants weathered to the cold snap and which ones will need to be trimmed back and or replaced before spring temperatures arrive.

As is the custom here in Louisiana weather conditions don't stay the same for very long, except in the summer when partly cloudy hot and humid summarize the forecast from late May through early September. Today will be one of those "change" days as far as the forecast is concerned.

spc.noaa.gov spc.noaa.gov loading...

Your ride into work and school will likely not be affected. However, your return trip this afternoon might involve some rain on your windshield or perhaps even a thunderstorm. Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center do not have any portion of Louisiana under the gun for severe weather today. There could be some strong storms in southwestern Louisiana later this afternoon and tonight but the prognostication does not call for severe storms.

The area can expect some decent rainfall rates over the next 12 to 24 hours. In fact, we might still be dealing with some significant shower activity in the area early Tuesday morning. But here's the way the scenario breaks down.

weather.gov/lch weather.gov/lch loading...

This morning should be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Clouds will begin to build in from the west with showers or thunderstorms likely forming in southwestern Louisiana shortly after lunchtime. Those showers will move to the east over Lafayette and portions of Acadiana during the late afternoon and nighttime hours.

Rain chances are listed at 90% by late this afternoon and tonight. There is a 60% chance of more showers in the forecast for the early part of Tuesday as well. As you can see meteorologist Bradley Benoit is expecting some decent rainfall totals from this storm system over the next day or so.

Bradley Benoit/KATC.com Bradley Benoit/KATC.com loading...

The storm systems responsible for the precipitation should exit the area during the day on Tuesday. However, conditions on Tuesday will be cloudy, windy and feel much cooler as the system moves further eastward. Forecasters say overnight lows for most of the week will settle in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday but a reinforcing shot of cold air will drop temperatures further by the end of the week.