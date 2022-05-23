Showers/Storms Highlight Wet Workweek for Louisiana

Just as many school systems across the state are dismissing for summer break Mother Nature is imposing her own damper on the celebration by serving up a forecast that includes showers, thunderstorms, and perhaps a potential for severe weather by the middle of the week.

nhc.noaa.gov

Over the weekend, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center were actually watching an area of low pressure just off the coast near Mobile and Pensacola. That area of low pressure has since moved onshore and is not a threat to develop further, at least as far as tropical characteristics are concerned.

But that does serve as a great reminder that next week, next Wednesday, will mark the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Forecast predictions for the tropical season are suggesting another above-average year.

VideoFromSpace via YouTube

NOAA will release their Hurricane Season Forecast tomorrow, Tuesday the 24th at 10 am Louisiana time. However, forecasters with Colorado State University have already issued their preseason forecast and they are predicting nine hurricanes this year out of 19 named storms.

Today, Monday will be a mix of clouds and sun as the showers and storms of Sunday are moving off to the east slowly. However, rain chances will start to build back into the area during the day on Tuesday and by Wednesday some of the showers and storms associated with the next frontal system could be strong or even reach severe limits.

droughtmonitor.unl.edu

There is good news with this forecast. The area does need rain. Current Drought Monitor data shows that much of South Louisiana is in severe or extreme drought. That's indicated by the bright red and orange on the map So the additional rainfall will certainly be welcomed. Also, the showers and storms should move out of the area before the holiday weekend begins.

As of now, the Memorial Day Holiday forecast does include a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90s in the afternoon.