Showers/Storms Highlight Wet Workweek for Louisiana

Showers/Storms Highlight Wet Workweek for Louisiana

Ibrahim Rifath via Unsplash.com

Just as many school systems across the state are dismissing for summer break Mother Nature is imposing her own damper on the celebration by serving up a forecast that includes showers, thunderstorms, and perhaps a potential for severe weather by the middle of the week.

nhc.noaa.gov
loading...

Over the weekend, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center were actually watching an area of low pressure just off the coast near Mobile and Pensacola. That area of low pressure has since moved onshore and is not a threat to develop further, at least as far as tropical characteristics are concerned.

But that does serve as a great reminder that next week, next Wednesday, will mark the start of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. Forecast predictions for the tropical season are suggesting another above-average year.

VideoFromSpace via YouTube
loading...

NOAA will release their Hurricane Season Forecast tomorrow, Tuesday the 24th at 10 am Louisiana time. However, forecasters with Colorado State University have already issued their preseason forecast and they are predicting nine hurricanes this year out of 19 named storms.

Today, Monday will be a mix of clouds and sun as the showers and storms of Sunday are moving off to the east slowly. However, rain chances will start to build back into the area during the day on Tuesday and by Wednesday some of the showers and storms associated with the next frontal system could be strong or even reach severe limits.

droughtmonitor.unl.edu
loading...

There is good news with this forecast. The area does need rain. Current Drought Monitor data shows that much of South Louisiana is in severe or extreme drought. That's indicated by the bright red and orange on the map So the additional rainfall will certainly be welcomed. Also, the showers and storms should move out of the area before the holiday weekend begins.

As of now, the Memorial Day Holiday forecast does include a lot of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 90s in the afternoon.

Startling Images of Hurricane Ida Aftermath

Hurricane Ida was one of the most powerful, longest-lasting major hurricanes to hit the Louisiana coastline in recorded history. Due to the storm surge, Ida basically fed itself warm, moist air and maintained its major hurricane status for nearly half a day. This allowed the storm to cause catastrophic damage across a longer stretch and much further inland than other storms. Here are just some of the many images of how powerful the storm was.

 

Filed Under: hurricane season 2022, national hurricane center, National Weather Service
Categories: Hurricane Season, Local News, Weather
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top