Child Hit By SUV After Getting off School Bus in Shreveport

Police are on the hunt for the person who was driving an SUV that hit a child in west Shreveport on Thursday afternoon.

It happened just before 4pm on Jewella near Silver Pine Boulevard. The young girl was getting off a school bus that had lights flashing and stop signs out. The child was rushed to a local hospital with broken bones.

police lights loading...

Shreveport officers say the SUV hit the child sending her flying. The driver of the silver Cadillac Escalade fled the scene and is wanted today.

Officers say there was heavy rain and the time and they also suspect the driver might have been speeding.

The child was taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment, suffering several broken bones. The young girl is now in stable condition.

Police do have video from nearby businesses and they will use that evidence to find the driver, but they are urging that person to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport Police or Caddo Crimestoppers.

