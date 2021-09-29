Shreveport Elementary School Student Brings Handgun To School

Get our free mobile app

A 1st grade Caddo Parish Public School student brought an unloaded handgun to school this week.

The incident took place at Riverside Elementary School on Dixie Garden Drive in Shreveport on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the student had the gun concealed in their backpack when another student saw it. Teachers and administrators were then told about the gun, and the School Resource Officer was alerted.

They discovered the gun was unloaded, and school officials do not believe that the student indented to harm anyone with the weapon. According to Caddo Parish Schools, the gun belonged to the student's parents.

After the incident, Caddo Parish Public Schools released this statement:

“This week a student brought a handgun onto the campus of their elementary school. The handgun was not loaded and kept inside the student’s backpack. Another student saw it in the backpack and brought it to the attention of the teacher who then alerted administration and the School Resource Officer on duty.

The SRO filed an official police report and it was learned that the weapon belonged to the child’s parent. There was no intent for it to be used for harm, however, there are still serious consequences when actions such as this take place. The student will be disciplined by following district policy.

Furthermore, we encourage parents to keep weapons out of reach of children and to have a discussion about the potential dangers involved. Caddo Schools will continue to put safety first to provide the learning environment every child deserves.”

The statement did not indicate the specifics of the punishment the 1st grade student will receive. Only stating that the discipline will follow "district policy".

