Can Your Family Win Big? Family Feud Auditions in Shreveport

I have had a few friends tag me in posts on Facebook saying "Omg Family Feud is coming to Shreveport!" I looked into it a little more and realized that Family Feud does in fact want to have Shreveport families on the show but they won't be coming to town for auditions.

Have you always wanted to meet Steve Harvey? Have you always wanted to win cash alongside your family? You need to convince your crew to audition for Family Feud.

Family Feud will be holding auditions for Shreveport families via Zoom.

Because of all the different COVID-19 protocols in place, Family Feud is planning to go through the first rounds of auditions with all 5 of your family members on Zoom.

In case you're wondering about the simple rules before you can apply here they are:

"You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption."

"You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States."

"There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions."

"If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible."

"If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must be 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again."

"If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible."

Does your family have what it takes to win the cash prize or possibly a car? Click here to apply.

If you think your family isn't the smartest out there, just know you and your crew could make some of the most hilarious viral moments happen. Just check out some of the most hilarious answers Steve Harvey has heard.

