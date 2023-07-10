SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - A new study on the Most Stressed Cities in the country shows that some folks in Louisiana are plenty stressed out.

When it comes to the nation's biggest cities, WalletHub's latest study shows that Shreveport, Louisiana is the sixth-most stressed city in the country. New Orleans came in at No. 13 on the list, and Baton Rouge came in at No. 34.

According to that study, Shreveport residents are most worried about finances and their health and safety. The north Louisiana city came in No. 3 in the nation when it comes to Financial Stress, and No. 6 when it comes to Health & Safety Stress.

They also came in No. 64 in Work Stress and No. 67 in Family Stress.

Residents of New Orleans are most concerned with Financial Stress (No. 4 in the country) and Baton Rouge residents are most concerned with Health & Safety Stress (No. 22 in the country).

Five of the Most Stressed Cities in the country can be found in the south.

Birmingham, Alabama came in at No. 4

Memphis, Tennessee came in at No. 7

Fayetteville, North Carolina came in at No. 8

Agusta, Georgia came in at No. 10

Health & Safety was one of the biggest stressors for those cities. Overall, however, it appears that Financial Stress appears to be the biggest concern for the Most Stressed Cities.

Financial Stress Reigns Supreme

According to a CNBC report, 73 percent of Americans say their financial situation is their biggest source of stress.

This week Capital One released the results of a new CreditWise survey, in connection with National Get Smart About Credit Day. The results found that finances are the number-one cause of stress (73%) — more than politics (59%), work (49%) and family (46%). Younger generations are even more stressed out about finances than older generations with the majority of Gen Z’ers (82%) and millennials (81%) saying finances are at least somewhat stressful. The survey unsurprisingly found that major life events can trigger financial stress as well. More than half (62%) were stressed about their money in relationship to buying a house, 61% were stressed because of a car purchase. Despite finances being a major cause of stress, respondents are optimistic about their financial future. Roughly two in five (42%) said they expect to be better off financially in a year from now.

There are ways you can manage your financial stress. There are a ton of apps and websites related to budgeting, managing your finances, and more. There are also plenty of solid tips out there, including:

Making your own budget and sticking to it.

Getting in the habit of using cash so you can visibly see how much you're spending.

Cutting out unnecessary spending - like eating out and going on unplanned shopping sprees.

And, as always, seek out a professional, like a financial advisor or planner, if you need help getting your financial situation a bit healtier.