SHREVEPORT, La. (KPEL News) - Once again, a Louisiana city ranks near the top of a less-than-stellar list, and this time it's about overall cleanliness.

Shreveport is No. 11 on the list of American cities ranked by LawnStarter, a website that focuses on lawn care services, tips, and advice.

Overall, the rankings looked at pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Here is the list of the Top 15 cities.

What Makes Shreveport so Dirty?

In the four key categories, Shreveport didn't do too hot in a couple - namely pollution and consumer satisfaction - but LawnStart also noted these key rankings from the north Louisiana city.

Greenhouse-Gas Emissions (Metric Tons CO2e) from Large Facilities per Capita - 17th

Share of Homes with No Plumbing Facilities - 7th

Alternative-Fuel Stations per 100,000 Residents - 7th

Share of Residents Who Find City Dirty and Untidy - 15th

Share of Residents Dissatisfied with Greenery and Parks - 5th

Those factors can undoubtedly lead to issues for a metropolitan area. The only other Louisiana city on the list is New Orleans, which ranked 54th out of 152 cities.

Shreveport Has Some Issues

Earlier this year, WalletHub named Shreveport one of the worst cities to raise a family.

These two rankings, as well as other factors around the state, may be part of the reason that Louisiana is facing a population crisis. As the population continues to move out faster than it can move in, people are fleeing the state for better education, better opportunities, and less crime.

California Leads the Way

Over on the West Coast, things are faring a lot worse. California has five of the Top 15 dirtiest cities in the nation - San Bernadino, Bakersfield, Fresno, Ontario, and Los Angeles - and several more on the rest of the list.

There has been considerable controversy in California as cities have faced a worsening homelessness crisis and higher crime rates. That has impacted the perception of city and state leadership.