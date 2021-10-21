Jeremiah Moore of Shreveport led Iberia Parish Sheriff's deputies on quite a chase Thursday as the man allegedly stole a vehicle from a truck stop in St. Martin Parish, then drove over 90 mph trying to get away before abandoning the vehicle on the side of the road only to get caught in a sugar cane field.

According to a press release from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident began around 10:00 a.m. when an Iberia deputy noticed the stolen vehicle and tried to stop Moore before the chase began.

How Long Was the Chase?

Moore was traveling north on LA Highway 675 when he fled in the same direction, entered US 90 and drove west. He crossed the median of US 90 into the opposing eastbound lanes, then crossed over onto the US 90 South Service Road before turning south onto South Freetown Road. That's when he went off the road and abandoned the vehicle behind homes in the 6500 block of South Freetown Road.

Jeremiah Moore was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the following charges:

LA RS 14:69 Illegal possession of stolen things

LA RS 14:108.1B Flight from an officer – aggravated

LA RS 14:96 Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

LA RS 32.415 Operating vehicle while license is suspended

LA RS 15.572.2 Parole violation

Bond has not been set at this time.

