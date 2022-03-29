Shreveport Man Confesses to Killing Postal Worker

The man accused of killing a Shreveport postal worker pleads guilty to second degree murder. 34-year-old Michael Gentry is now expected to be sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for the murder.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshalls Service to await his sentencing on August 3rd.

Postal worker, 52-year-old Antonio Williams was gunned down as he was delivering mail in the South Highlands neighborhood in June of 2019. Williams was dropping off mail at Gentry's apartment on Dudley Drive when Gentry opened fire through the door with a rifle.

Williams was hit in the upper body and rushed to a local hospital where he died.

Gentry was also awaiting trial in Caddo District Court, but those charges are now expected to be dismissed since the feds took over the case.

What Sparked the Fatal Shooting of Postal Worker?

Witnesses told police they spotted Gentry talking to the postal worker just before the shooting. He apparently asked Williams not to deliver packages outside his apartment because he was worried they would be stolen.

Another neighbor spotted Gentry and his girlfriend come out of the townhouse shortly after the shooting. Both were reportedly acting odd.

Detectives report the shots were fired from inside the home and four spent cartridges were found in the living room. Officers also found methamphetamine and some drug paraphernalia.

A doctor examined Gentry and found he suffered from a psychotic disorder, but ruled he was competent to stand trial and did know the difference between right and wrong.

