Shreveport Parents Arrested When 11-Pound Toddler Discovered

Police in Shreveport made two arrests when the Shreveport Police Department's Youth Services Division discovered a child who was severely malnourished.

On Monday afternoon Shreveport Police were called to a home in the 3800 block of Larue Street on Shreveport's west side. The call to SPD was for a medical emergency involving a 3-year-old child. Officers arrived on the scene as medical personnel were already treating the child.

EMTs informed police that the 3-year-old child was severely malnourished and in poor health. They rushed the child to an area hospital for further treatment. At the hospital it was determined that the child weighed only 11 pounds.

Shreveport Police took 30-year-old Ietadterneisha Marshall and 35-year-old Derrick George, the child's parents, to the Shreveport Police Complex for further questioning. After initial interviews, police arrested Marshall and George. They were both booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile each.

The Department of Child and Family Services were brought into the investigation, which continues at this point.