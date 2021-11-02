Daily Advertiser Building Sold for Over $6 Million, New Owners Announcing Plans

The building that has been home to The Daily Advertiser just sold for a reported $6.395 million. Who bought it? What are they going to do with it?

Google Maps

The Daily Advertiser Building Sold

Today (11/02/21) The Daily Advertiser announced that they have sold their building at 1100 Bertrand Drive for $6.4 million.

The 108,000 square-foot building, constructed in 1992, which sits on a nine-acre lot, was bought by Robert Minyard of Minyard Properties according to theadvertiser.com.

The Advertiser reports they will be moving operations to a new building, the location of which has not yet been announced.

The sale and upcoming move will not interrupt paper delivery "which has been printed in Baton Rouge since The Daily Advertiser closed its Lafayette printing press in 2020" as reported by theadvertiser.com.

OK, so who bought The Daily Advertiser building on Bertrand Dr?

Ochsner Lafayette Buys Daily Advertiser Building For $6.4 Million

Google Maps

Ochsner Lafayette's OLG CEO Patrick Gandy says the building will be used for an upcoming expansion, with plans for the building to house Ochsner Lafayette General's University Hospital and Clinics.

Ochsner Lafayette's Patrick Gandy tells theadvertiser.com -

The purchase of the Daily Advertiser building will enable us to expand the care we provide at Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics, and it further honors our commitment to growing our Graduate Medical Education program - training physicians of the future - and increasing access to care.

Gandy says Ochsner Lafayette "will share more information on construction plans and anticipated timelines as those details become available."

Read more at theadvertiser.com.