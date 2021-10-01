Shreveport Regional Airport Terminal Evacuated This Afternoon

Get our free mobile app

Multiple Shreveport first responder units were dispatched to the Shreveport Regional Airport today as part of the airport had to be evacuated. At least 6 units were dispatched to the airport just after noon.

According to officials, a power outage led to backup generators coming on. As those generators started, some equipment began to overheat. Once that happened, the equipment began to smoke, which led to some emergency measures kicking in.

Those measures included an evacuation of the area inside the airport, including concourses and terminal building. This did lead to some flights getting delayed, though the flights will not be canceled. Normal operations resumed quickly, and the disruption should not impact flights throughout the rest of the day.

According to airport officials, there was never much safety concern. The problem was identified quickly, and the police presence at the airport was done as a precautionary measure. A fire presence was on the scene as well, but were not needed to actually battle any fire.

