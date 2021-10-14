Shreveport’s Amazon Building Site Is Lit Like A Christmas Tree

Get our free mobile app

Construction is well underway on Amazon's $200 million Robotic Fulfilment Center in Shreveport. It's pretty amazing how fast this building is going up, and honestly, how big it is.

You can easily see the construction from North Market Street, I-220, and I-49. Especially when you're driving by at night, and the skeleton of the building is lighting the night sky.

Driving down I-220 tonight, you could not miss the glow coming off the building. It could be seen from the Cross Lake Bridge. As you got closer, the light got bigger and brighter. So like a moth to a flame, I drove right up to it.

TSM Photo

The amazing thing about it, that was only HALF the frame. One whole half was dark, not a single light hung...

TSM Photo

From a distance, the light was enough to see staircases built into the frame, and what appears to be the framework for elevators (but honestly I have no idea what they were).

This structure is already massive, so to add all of these lights to it just makes it brighter than anything else in the area. If the whole building was light up like this, you could probably see the glow from I-20. Just look how big the whole thing is, and imagine this with all those lights...

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=4208785885914212

According to officials involved in the planning, this new facility is expected to create roughly 1,000 direct jobs, and 1,800 indirect jobs in the Shreveport area. The hiring for these positions is expected to start in mid-2022.

