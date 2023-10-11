Wondering what kind of fun activities to do with the kids this SPOOKY SEASON?!? Wonder NO MORE. Shreveport Louisiana is home to one of the greatest spooky Fall-time attractions around, DixieMaze Farms!

DixieMaze Farms DixieMaze Farms loading...

For years the corn-maze at DixieMaze has been attracting visitors for a fun fall time. If you're a bit of a scaredy-cat, you can hit up the maze during the week before dark and have a fun time getting lost. But, night time on the weekends is when the monsters come out to play...

And they do NOT mess around! I had always heard rumors of a point system for the "Haunters" that lurk in the maze, but rumors have been confirmed. The "Haunters" are given bonus points for certain types of scares, including making a grown man scream like a girl, AND making a person wet themselves!

DixieMaze Farms DixieMaze Farms loading...

But, the maze (haunted or not) isn't the only attraction bringing folks out to this expansive farm! DixieMaze boasts several different fun fall activities ALL through the month of October. From pumpkin carving contests, to murder-mystery dinners, there is no shortage of what you can do on the farm!

DixieMaze Farms DixieMaze Farms loading...

Every October this amazing place is brimming with activity. You can check the prices and location HERE or on their Facebook Page to keep up with some of the outstanding stuff going on this month! Break out the fall clothes, grab some hot chocolate, load the Corn Cannon (Yes, they have one) and prepare for an always amazing time at DixieMaze Farms in Shreveport.

