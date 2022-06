What a scary scene.

A shrimp boat caught fire near Fort Pike State Park on Thursday morning, and luckily no one was reportedly injured.

In a viral video on social media, the boat is seen in the water while on fire.

One person was reportedly rescued from the boat before it became engulfed. Still, what a scary scene on early Thursday morning.

We will continue to follow this developing story from south Louisiana, near New Orleans.

