Bossier City Fire and Police, along with Crime Stoppers need the public's help to find a person who shot a high-powered signal flare in to the window of sleeping children.

The incident happened back in October, when an investigation was launched after the curtains caught fire in a bedroom in the 2000 Block of Rodney Street. The children sleeping in the bedroom were frightened, but not injured. Investigators were able to obtain security camera footage of when the incident took place. Someone seems to drive by the home in what appears to be a late-model Chrysler 300 and fire a high-powered signal flare out of the window of the moving car.

The projectile left a golf-ball sized hole in the window, and the fire could have easily turned deadly. Whether this was a malicious act, or an act of pure recklessness, the person responsible needs to be found.

Bossier Crime Stoppers needs your help. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web. For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free "P3tips" mobile app. No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED! When using the free downloadable P3 Tips mobile app OR the www.p3tips.com website, both feature very unique integrated Two-Way Dialog capabilities which allow the tipster to come back and provide additional information to their tip at any time. It also provides a secure means for the coordinator to ask the tipster questions pertaining to a provided tip (this is important for the tipster to know because some tips leave detectives requesting further information from the coordinator that only the tipster could provide). Another reason to use the P3 mobile app or www.p3tips.com website is so that reward information can be given back to the tipster upon request through the same secure and encrypted interface.

