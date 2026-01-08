(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Police have issued an alert for a missing New Orleans woman. Kate Stegall with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police says officials have issued a Silver Alert for a 76-year-old Louella Holton.

Stegall says officials are hoping people will keep an eye out for Holton, who was last seen in the 1400 block of Poydras Street in New Orleans on Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Officials say Holton is a black female who has brown eyes and gray hair. Stegall says the woman is suffering from a medical condition that impairs her judgment.

Typically, the woman walks with a cane. At the time of her last sighting, Holton was wearing silver tennis shoes and a blue dress.

Louella Holton is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and she weighs around 204 pounds.

The woman is said to have walked away, but officials do not know what direction the woman was traveling in or where she ended up.

If You See the Missing Louisiana Woman

If you believe you have seen Holton or you have information about the woman's whereabouts, you are urgently asked to contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6080 or simply dial 911.

Louisiana Silver Alert Explained

A Silver Alert is issued by the Louisiana State Police whenever an older person goes missing. The alerts use the same alert system and methods to locate an individual that are used when a child is missing.

