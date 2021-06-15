Small Florida Town Accidentally Sells Own Water Tower

Oh, Florida.

The small town of Brooksville, Fla. accidentally sold its water tower during a recent transaction, but luckily they got it back.

A local businessman reportedly purchased a building under the water tower, but when he went to the county to get the address to the building he was informed that the land he purchased came with the town's water tower!

The small town of Brooksville, which is north of Tampa, did get its water tower back after the businessman transferred it back to the town.

According to ABC News, City Manager Mark Kutney said, that “We’re human and sometimes we all make mistakes."