The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cunningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

Brian Kelly's Rough Debut

getty images loading...

Yeah, we're going to talk about that horrendous start to the LSU Tigers' 2022-2023 season. After an opening drive that ended with a season-ending injury and a meager field goal attempt, Florida State outperformed the Tigers. It was as simple as that. But, consider the situation Brian Kelly came into. By all indications, Ed Orgeron completely lacked a disciplined system at LSU, and it showed. What's more, that lack of discipline clearly rotted out the potential of several would-be stars. What Kelly came into was a program that faces years of rot that would take more than nine months to fix. Fixing cultural, recruiting, and talent issues would take time. There were flashes of good things Saturday night, but strap yourselves in because LSU fans need to expect a longer road to recovery here.

RELATED: THE TAKES: LSU Loses To Florida State In The Opener (LINK)

Changes undoubtedly have to be made as the season goes on. Luckily, there is a lot of season left. We'll see if Kelly can make any headway or if, as many LSU fans angrily grumbled on Sunday night, all those millions were for naught.

However... I am willing to concede that his fake southern accent is a fireable offense.

The History Of The Generic Ballot

This piece is a must-read for those paying attention to polling ahead of the midterms. Tom Bevan at RealClearPolitics breaks down what the Generic Congressional Ballot has looked like ahead of good Republican years and good Democratic years. What the polling shows us right now, according to Bevan, is that the Democrats are tied with Republicans. This also happened in 2010 and 2014, which both ended up being major wave years for the Republicans. Likewise, in 2006 and 2018, the Democrats were trending several points ahead of the Republicans at this point in the year.

The NRSC Blows 95% Of Its Money... Where Did It Go?

The New York Times released an absolutely scathing report on the National Republican Senatorial Committee's financial situation just months away from the midterm election. In their weekend blockbuster story, they reported that the NRSC raised $180 million and have blown through almost all of it already, with very little leading to any major spending for Senate candidates. The NRSC is currently being run by Senator Rick Scott of Florida, who is being accused behind the scenes of using it as a vehicle for his own national ambitions. An agressive digital marketing strategy and predatory fundraising tactics have blown up in Scott's face.

Here's my column from over the weekend on the issue.

Headlines Of The Day

Report: Panic on Set at CNN HQ as 'Terrified' Staffers Wonder Who Will Be Next (RedState)

Federal Oil Leases Slow to a Trickle Under Biden (Wall Street Journal)

Russia has cut off gas supplies to Europe indefinitely (CNBC)

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Passes ‘Black Panther’ as Fifth-Highest Grossing Movie Ever in North America (Variety)

One of the biggest strikes in US history is brewing at UPS (CNN Business)

Tweet Of The Day