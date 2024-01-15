Lafayette, LA (KPEL News) - Social media is divided about whether the deli at Louisiana-owned Rouses has a star or a dud in its Mardi Gras King Cake Muffaletta.

Savory Fat Tuesday treats are nothing new. At least a decade ago, Twin's Burgers and Sweets in Lafayette, Louisiana, introduced their boudin king cake which was also met with skepticism.

Since then, several bakers have put their twist on the confection which is a bread in the traditional King Cake oval, stuffed with boudin, and covered with Steen's Cane Syrup (or whatever is preferred) and bacon bits.

Louisiana specialty shops have applied a Mardi Gras spin to just about everything from bread pudding to macaroons and even to sushi.

Lest we forget the Ragusa parody of the muffaletta version.

Rouses offers three savory options in their Grab & Go case. The muffaletta version has garnered the attention of Reddit and Facebook. The comments range from "heck yeah!" to "maybe?" to "NOPE!"

Facebook user Alexis is a big fan:

Y’all don’t sleep on that muffuletta one! Queso on top. Put it in the oven to warm it up some and let that provolone in the middle melt some. So yummy!

For those hardcore Mardi Gras King Cake Fans, you'll appreciate this comment from Guizemen on Reddit:

This is an outrage! There's no space to leave the knife in this after cutting a piece.

As the pendulum swings the other way, Reddit user PaxGentilius commented:

Too preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should

Reddit users are known for their colorful language, so it's not appropriate to share several of the comments in this article. One thing for sure is that Reddit users are funny, some without the spicy epithets. Take 33L0BlowCoG:

It's that moment when a Mcgriddle, just doesn't cut it and you wanna be fancy.

A few users, like ThreeOneFive, are open to the concept, writing simply:

I’ll try it once.

Still others are adamantly opposed to even the thought:

Food crime!

Of all the comments, one from rinzler83 sounds like he or she is familiar with the concept:

Did you even read the label and what's in it? Uhh guess not . My dad who grew up here loves them and I bought this for him. He loved it. Don't knock it until you try it.

If comments are to be believed, other bakers and grocers have rolled out (rim shot) their version of the King Cake Muffaletta, the boudin King Cake, and other savory options.

Traditionalist or not, the idea is, as one Reddit user said:

Provocative!