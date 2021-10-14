Social Security Benefits Going Up by Largest Amount in Decades

Get our free mobile app

WASHINGTON (AP) - Millions of retirees on Social Security will get a 5.9% boost in benefits for 2022. The biggest cost-of-living adjustment in 39 years follows a burst in inflation as the economy struggles to shake off the drag of the coronavirus pandemic. The benefits increase amounts to $92 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Wednesday by the Social Security Administration. The increase affects household budgets for about 1 in 5 Americans, nearly 70 million people, including Social Security recipients, disabled veterans and federal retirees. Policymakers say it’s a safeguard to protect benefits against a loss of purchasing power, and not a pay raise for retirees.

