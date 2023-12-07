South Louisiana Roads Closed Due to Heavy Smoke From Marsh Fires Nearby Have Re-Opened

12/8/2023 4:30 am

UPDATE FROM LOUISIANA STATE POLICE: Visibility conditions have improved and US Hwy 90 is now open for traffic. Currently, there are no roadway closures in this area.

The Louisiana State Police have issued a transit alert for motorists in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Two stretches of highways there are currently closed due to heavy smoke from nearby marsh fires.

Low visibility and unsafe driving conditions have led to the closure of US Hwy 90 East and West and LA Hwy 182.

The exact closures are as follows:

US Hwy 90 Closure -- Between LA Hwy 316 (Bayou Blue Rd) and LA Hwy 182 (Houma/Raceland - Exit 210). Motorists traveling on US Hwy 90 can detour onto LA Hwy 316 and LA Hwy 182 to continue on US Hwy 90.

LA Hwy 182 Closure -- Between LA Hwy 316 and LA Hwy 660 (Coteau Rd).

The US Hwy 90 closure could affect your travel time if you're heading to or from New Orleans.

Of course, many Acadiana residents will be heading to New Orleans over the next couple of days to support their local high school football teams playing in the state championship games at the Caesars Superdome.

We'll try to keep this story updated so those traveling to The Big Easy are aware of their options.

Use caution

Louisiana State Police is advising motorists to use caution as traffic congestion will be present in these areas. Adjust your travel times accordingly and utilize maps/GPS apps to plan alternate routes.

Stay up-to-date on the latest information regarding this closure and other traffic situations across the state at www.511la.org.