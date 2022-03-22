Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-10 East on Basin Has Roadway Closed

A multiple-vehicle crash on I-10 eastbound currently has the interstate closed.

The crash happened in the overnight hours at milepost 134 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge in Iberville Parish.

The crash is located one mile west of the LA Hwy 3000 exit at Ramah.

As you can see in the pictures below, the crash involves multiple 18 wheelers and passenger vehicles.

Both eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 are closed at this time.

State Police has designated a detour route to I-49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound.

Troopers are anticipating an extended road closure as crews work to clear the scene. Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays.

