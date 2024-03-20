Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana's education system, in general, has been struggling to fill vacant teacher positions, a trend felt across the state in every parish. The stress of funding at both the state and local levels adds weight to an already heavy job when it comes to running a district. The cherry on top is that the superintendent who is hired to lead a system must have goals and values that align with those of an elected board.

We've seen turnover at the leadership level in the last couple of years in south Louisiana in parishes like Lafayette and St. Landry.

The next change is coming in Acadia Parish.

In an email titled "Sign Off" sent to employees and community leaders, Acadia Parish Superintendent Scott Richard expressed his appreciation, saying:

It has been an honor and privilege to be afforded the opportunity to serve you and the Acadia parish community as the leader of your public school system. Wishing you all the best moving forward!

Richard was chosen to lead the district in 2018. The army veteran took the reins with 23 years of experience. He was a special education teacher, a St. Landry Parish School Board member, and was serving as the executive director of the Louisiana School Board Association at the time.

His contract with the Acadia Parish School Board was set to expire in September 2024 and, last July, he requested a 9-month contract extension which the board denied in July with a tie vote. The board did vote in August of 2023 to approve the extension before the previous contract ran out on December 31.

Sources within the school system say Richard requested a two-year extension and a raise, a request that didn't sit well with employees.

Board members met for a special meeting Tuesday night (3/19) that included agenda items dealing with the superintendent. After going into executive session, as allowed by Louisiana law, to discuss the superintendent's contract, Richard decided to leave the post. His last day in the office will be March 28.

The school board did vote Tuesday night to advertise the position availability and start the search for a new superintendent.