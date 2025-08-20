BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A South Louisiana woman was arrested after an investigation uncovered that she used her position as treasurer of a Louisiana Youth Association affiliate to steal thousands of dollars.

Theft Reported by the Organization

The Ascension Parish Financial Crimes Unit began its investigation on August 9th after they were contacted by a South Louisiana football organization that expressed they were concerned about missing funds.

43-year-old Heather Hinton was accused of taking advantage of the group's finances and draining their budget of over $40,000 for personal matters.

Fraud, Apps, and Gift Cards

According to detectives, Hinton used mobile apps, ATM withdrawals, and purchased gift cards with the stolen money.

An arrest warrant was issued, and deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Hinton, and now she faces Illegal Transmission of Monetary Funds, Bank Fraud, and Theft Over $25,000 charges.

Authorities say she turned herself in, admitted to the theft, and has now been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Association Assured Members

Although the association took a significant financial hit, they assured members that the raffles, fundraisers, and other team events would not be affected by the fraud.

