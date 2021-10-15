No Surprise! The Golden Rule is Still Golden When Dating in the South

Get our free mobile app

In this part of the world, we pride ourselves on our southern hospitality and it turns out that we expect to be treated with that same kind of care and consideration when we're searching for 'the one.' And when you think about it, it really does make sense. When you're basically interviewing to be someone's life partner, you better act like your momma raised you right!

The reason why I bring this up is that it was a trending topic recently on Reddit and since I'm single, it caught my attention. So I decided to do some research and find out what could make a perfect 10 turn into a 5 instantly. The overwhelming response was that if the person they were dating displayed rude or unkind behavior in any way, they'd hit the road. One of the most frequent examples given was being rude to servers at restaurants. Tommi Johnson expanded on that theme adding, 'When they appear to be an all-around good person, then you see how they treat someone in the service industry or someone in need. No thank you! I also pay attention to how they treat the homeless/needy.' I'd like to add that treating children and the elderly well is a must as well. Several others added to that saying if they didn't get along well with their fur babies or like animals in general, they'd be out as well. In short, treat others well. It's that easy.

Insisting that your maybe mate treats others well makes sense to me. After all, you want to know what's in their heart before potentially joining your lives together. While everyone I spoke to pretty much agreed that the 'Golden Rule' was still 'golden' when it comes to dating, Paige Hewlett made another great point saying, 'When someone starts bashing or disrespecting a religion or culture that is not of their own that they know absolutely nothing about. I'm sorry, but bye you small-minded life form.' She's not wrong and I think we can all agree that ignorance and intolerance are never attractive.

Food for thought, eh? Some of the more humorous responses included hitting the road if the other person drank Bud Light, used tobacco products, chewed loudly, didn't like cats, couldn't hold their liquor, was a bad speller, gossiped, voted for the wrong person, had bad breath, made unkind observations, or was a name-dropper.

Take note and take heart, my single friends. It seems as if we're all looking for someone with a good heart and that we can respect!

