How Does Louisiana Rank Nationally When it Comes to Being Single?

Being single is tough, so living somewhere where there is a high concentration of other singles can really help!

Believe it or not, Louisiana has the most singles per capita than any other state!

One would think that would make finding love easier in the Bayou State, but don't get ahead of yourself. We're not even close to being the best state for singles in 2022, according to new research by WalletHub.com!

While Louisiana has the highest number of single adults at 54.18%, we fall short in some other areas. Louisiana ranks 47th when it comes to online dating opportunities and 47th again when it comes to our average median income. In a nutshell, it's harder to meet people and when we do, we don't have as much money to spend on dating.

Despite having the most singles per capita in the country, Wallethub.com ranks 34th when it comes to 2022's best states for singles.

Add our crime rate into the mix (Louisiana is 50th... as in we have the worst crime rate in the country) and our overall ranking when it comes to being the best state for singles is 34th. It's also interesting that for a state that's home to New Orleans, Louisiana only ranks 28th when it comes to romance and fun. We rank 39th for dating economics, which makes sense because we rank 47th for having the lowest median annual household income. And once again, even though we have a ton of singles, we still only rank 31st for dating opportunities.

If you're from one of our neighboring states, like Texas, you're in luck, because they rank 4th overall. But don't feel too bad if you're single in Louisiana because Mississippi came in 46th place and Arkansas ranks 49th!!!

I guess it's back to the drawing board for this single gal!

