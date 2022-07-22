A viral video shows the moment where damning DNA results are revealed to a woman by the man who has acted as one child's dad for years. The mother was completely caught off-guard, as the man buried the results deep inside of what appeared to be a gift.

What started as a birthday celebration ended as an emotional whirlwind...

The video has sparked quite the conversation on social media regarding parental responsibilities.

It shows one man giving a gift to a woman, seemingly his partner, and her being quite excited to open it. The two share a child together, or so he thought, and apparently, the man has had his doubts about the legitimacy of his fatherhood for quite some time.

The moment starts out happy, as the woman rips through bag after bag to get to her gift. She is laughing and giggling the whole time as she attempts to guess what is inside. The man eggs her on as he records the entire thing.

Eventually, the woman gets to an envelope containing paperwork. Then, utter shock sets in as she reads the DNA results which revealed that the man standing before her was not the biological father of her daughter.

Man Finds Out He is Not the Actual Father Through DNA Test

See the full video via @javroar on Twitter below.

As you can hear in the video, the man gives the woman and her daughter until the end of the month to leave his house. The woman was immediately distraught as she pleaded with the man until the video cut off.

Reactions to the clip have varied on social media, some of which you can find below. What do you think about the situation? Let us know in the comments.

