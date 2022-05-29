Southside High Band Makes Trip to Disney World

The Southside High School Band was invited to participate in the Magic Kingdom Parade on Saturday, May 28, 2022, in Disney World.

It is an honor to be invited to participate in any parade, especially a parade that is out of state. But Disney World! It is beyond amazing that these students got the opportunity to showcase their skills on a national stage in the happiest place on earth.



The Southside High School Band has worked tirelessly to work together to become an amazing band. I would say that they have achieved a massive goal and hopefully had a great time while doing it.

Congratulations to all the students who got the chance to perform in Disney World over the weekend!

