Acadiana’s Picks for Most Overrated Bands of All Time: Morgan Wallen Made the List

Wow, we didn't see that coming. In an area poll of "What is the Most Overrated Band of All Time", Morgan Wallen who played the Cajundome last night (April 23, 2022) made the list.

We asked Acadiana to give us the name of the band they thought was most overrated. Of all the answers, which were all actual bands except one, country music star Morgan Wallen, technically not a band, tied for third place. Wallen tied with Pink Floyd as Acadiana's vote for the most overrated band of all time.

Acadiana's Choices for Most Overrated Bands of All Time

#5 (tie) The Rolling Stones

The English rock band The Rolling Stones was formed in London in 1962. They have been performing for six decades.

#5 (tie) Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin, was an English rock band that consisted of Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham. The band was active from 1968 to1980. (Excluding reunion performances.)

#5 (tie) Styx

Styx was formed in Chicago in 1972. The band is popular for upbeat tracks and power ballads.

#5 (tie) Motley Crue

Motley Crue was founded by bassist Nikki Sixx in Los Angeles in 1981. They have sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

#5 (tie) Rush

Rush was a Canadian rock band formed in Toronto in 1968. Over the years band members changed with the band officially ending performances in 2018.

#5 (tie) The Who

The Who is an English rock band still performing today after coming together in 1964. The Who is considered one of the most celebrated influential rock groups in music history. The Who has sold over 100 million albums worldwide.

#4 (tie) The Doors

The Doors formed in Los Angeles in 1965. Known for their controversial lyrics and behavior on stage, The Doors consisted of drummer John Densmore, guitarist Robby Krieger, keyboardist Ray Manzarek and bad boy vocalist Jim Morrison.

#4 (tie) AC/DC

AC/DC, an institution of rock and roll since 1973 when brothers Malcolm and Angus Young formed the group in Sydney, Australia.

#4 (tie) Journey

Journey became a reality when former members of Santana, Steve Miller Band and Frumious Bandersnatch formed the band in 1973. The band's biggest commercial success came between 1978 and 1987 with lead vocalist Steve Perry.

#4 (tie) Nirvana

Nirvana was formed in 1987 by lead singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain and bassist Krist Novoselic. Their alternative rock music catapulted the group into rock and roll history by Generation X. Kurt Cobain was found on the floor of a hotel room on March 4, 1994. He died from a reaction between the drug Rohypnol and alcohol.

#4 (tie) Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers' style of music incorporates alternative rock, funk and punk. The band has been successful since coming together in 1983. They still tour all over the world to sold-out shows.

#3 (tie) Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd, still active today, was formed in London in 1965. Known for their elaborate live shows, the band's eighth studio album "The Dark Side of the Moon" released in 1973 is one of the biggest selling albums of all time.

#3 (tie) Morgan Wallen

Morgan Wallen is technically not a band, but he made our list of overrated bands of all time. Since his release of "Stand Alone" in 2015, the country singer has become wildly popular hitting the top of the country charts and filling up arenas nationwide.

#2 (tie) Kiss

Kiss originated in New York City at the beginning of 1973. By the mid-1970 the band was enormously successful solidifying their spot in rock and roll royalty. Know for their face paint and outlandish outfits, Kiss is forever etched into the global rock and roll landscape.

#2 (tie) The Beatles

The Beatles, John Lennon, Paul McCartney Ringo Starr and George Harrison, were one of the most influential bands during the 1960s. Formed in Liverpool in 1960, their musical contribution to the world is immeasurable.

#1 U2

U2 tops our list of "What is the Most Overrated Band of All Time". The Irish rockers from Dublin have been topping the charts and selling out arenas since 1976. The band's live performances are elaborate, to say the least. Their musical style, in the beginning, was more rock-punk but has changed to a more refined, mature, almost rock-pop sound today.

U2 just released a limited edition 12" vinyl EP honoring 40 years since they released "A Celebration" in 1982. It's a 4-track EP that contains two previously unreleased recordings.