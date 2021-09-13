How awesome was this?

Saturday night in Tiger Stadium the LSU Tigers hosted McNeese St. University for their 2021 home opener and while the game may not have been the most entertaining of games, many were talking about the halftime show that night.

We all know what happened on this date 20 years ago, but both universities did their part to honor the fallen.

I recall being in Tiger Stadium weeks after 9/11 and the LSU band performed "Amazing Grace" and it is something I'll never forget.

Well, for those in attendance Saturday night I am sure that this is one performance you'll never forget.

I applaud both universities and both marching for pulling this off. What an amazing tribute to those who lost their lives on Sept. 11th.

Here's some of the reactions on Twitter after the halftime show in LSU's Tiger Stadium.