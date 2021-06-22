Sports Betting Officially Legal In Louisiana – Casinos Eye Launch Ahead Of Football Season

Governor John Bel Edwards signed quite a bit of legislation today, which included the official legalization of sports betting in the state of Louisiana. The new law will go into effect soon, giving casinos in the state hopes to be fully operating by football season.

See the Twitter post from @BFawkes22 with the specifics on Governor Edwards decision below.

See the Twitter post from @LouisianaGov verifying that Sports Betting in Louisiana, along with other legislation that was ruled upon, has become law.

A report from @theadvocatebr has the specifics on what this means for gamblers and casinos in Louisiana. See that report below.

According to the above report, Governor Edwards signing Senate Bill 247 and Senate Bill 142 makes it possible for casinos in Louisiana to begin applying for the licenses necessary to operate both brick-and-mortar sportsbooks along making arrangements for online and smart-phone wagering.

The new laws go into effect on July 1, 2021 which will hopefully give the casinos time to have everything ready to roll come football season this fall, per the above report.

I have a strong feeling that people across Louisiana will be putting some money on the New Orleans Saints finding success this season, so make sure you are well aware of how they were favored last season by reading on below.