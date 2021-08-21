Springhill: Home of the Elephant Skeleton

It's supposedly behind the Piggly Wiggly in Springhill.

This is one of the weirdest stories I've ever heard, and it involves a circus, a skeleton, Springhill, and Piggly Wiggly.

Every Tuesday, our staff gets together for a quick meeting to get a good grasp on the week ahead. Naturally, when a group of radio DJ's get together, meetings like this tend to go off the rails, and this one certainly did. When discussing upcoming local appearances, the city of Springhill was brought up which spawned Robert J Wright to tell us all about a very weird story about the town and what lies in the ground behind an area grocery store.

After doing a little research, this is the exact truth!

This strange, tragic Springhill story takes us back to April of 1984. The Roller Brothers Circus was in town for a string of shows and began setting up their big top. In order to raise the big top, they used their 40-year-old elephant to lift the central tent pole. While the elephant, and it's trainer were raising this pole, it touched a power line overhead, which in-turn electrocuted the 40-year-old elephant, killing it immediately. The elephant then fell over onto its trainer, unfortunately crushing, electrocuting, and ultimately killing him as well.

Since the elephant was so large, weighing over 4,000 pounds, she was buried right there, just behind the Piggy Wiggly grocery store in Springhill.

Now that's a story you don't hear about every day. Check out the local newspaper article below!

