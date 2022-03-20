The U.S. National Anthem is one of the most challenging songs to sing.

It can make even the best singers struggle if they lose a grip on navigating through the highs and lows of the lyrics.

How long it takes someone to sing the National Anthem is something to notice as well.

"If played/sung at the proper tempo, it should take 1:15 to 1:20 to perform the National Anthem," says Ian Auzenne, host of Acadiana's Morning News with Bernadette Lee. Ian recently sang the National Anthem on the show when the computer had a glitch, stepping in rather masterfully.

Personally, my favorite all-time rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner was done by American Idol winner Jordin Sparks at the 2008 Super Bowl when the New York Giants upset the previously undefeated New England Patriots. It was a little longer than Ian likes it but, to me, it was the most beautifully done rendition I have ever heard. I tear up every time I hear it, without fail!

Speaking of sporting events, St. Thomas More recently played against Liberty Magnet in the Division II basketball semifinals.

Before the game, STM senior Hunter Swilley stepped up to the microphone and delivered his beautiful rendition! He did his school, his family, and the Lafayette area proud. And, he hit right in that length of time pocket that Ian mentioned.

Fantastic job, Hunter!

