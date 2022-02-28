Ian Honors Us with a Beautiful Rendition of the National Anthem

Ian is probably not going to like that I am doing this, but I'm going to do it anyway because I think what he did was beautiful.

Last week, the computer had a glitch when we went to play the national anthem. It did not come on. Instead, it played some other music. But that didn't matter because Ian stepped up to belt out a beautiful rendition of the song.

He said, "Bernie, turn on my microphone!" He preceded to sing the song from the heart. It legitimately brought tears to my ears. You could hear the feeling and patriotism in his voice. Ian and I, like all of you, love to hear the National Anthem in the 7 o'clock hour.

We have always played the National Anthem during either the 6 o'clock or 7 o'clock hour since I can remember. There was a time when someone outside of the station told us not to do it, just to get to the news. As soon as I could, I put it right back in the show.

There is something else you should know, and it pertains to Ian. Ian is a broadcaster, sportscaster, and emcee on occasion and he is not a shy person unless it comes to something like this that he holds so dearly. Ian is probably going to be mad at me for writing up this story, but I'm doing it anyway because of the impact his sudden rendition had on so many people.

The minute Ian was finished, my cellphone blew up with continual text messages. I received many emails asking if we would please play it again. We had tons of apps chats from the KPEL app asking the same thing. I think everyone felt what I felt. It's simple. When America needs to be honored, we all step up to the plate.

Thank you, Ian. It was beautiful. If you didn't get a chance to hear it, click below.