Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Baseball Player Goes Viral With National Anthem Performance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx. (KPEL News) - Tre Jones III had a Senior Day he will never forget as his performance of the Star-Spangled Banner will be remembered for quite some time.

And he's not even a Senior.

Jones is a Junior outfielder for the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, who were hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals from San Antonio over the weekend. The Houston, Texas, native just finished a solid regular season an a designated hitter. According to goislanders.com, he was third on the team in batting average (.318), third on the team in home runs (6), and second on the team in RBIs (38).

On Saturday, Jones was honored with being allowed to perform the U.S. National Anthem. Delivering the Star-Spangled Banner before a sporting event is usually done by singers, either those who are well-known or those who are hoping to advance their careers. Long known as America's pastime, delivering the National Anthem before a baseball game is about as patriotic as it gets.

When you watch Jones' delivery of the Star-Spangled Banner, you will see why he was given the honor of performing it. When someone performs the song with an instrument instead of by singing it, there is that risk of it being difficult to follow. Jones' electric guitar version of the National Anthem, though, was well-done and has gone viral across the country.

What a performance!

