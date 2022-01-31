The Microphone Didn’t Work, But Ashanti & the Crowd Did!

One of the most beautiful moments dealing with the national anthem happened yesterday in my opinion. It's something my friend Janet pointed out to me. When you watch it if you have any feelings you're likely to cry.

So, let's set the scene. Yesterday was the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. Grammy-award-winning singer Ashanti was asked to sing the anthem.

The national anthem was being sung by Ashanti, but there was something wrong with her microphone. When the mic did work, she sounded beautiful, but what happened with the crowd, is what really gets you! The crowd at that game, almost all of them it seemed like, sang their hearts out to help her with the national anthem.

Here is what happened, and in my opinion, it's just another example of how many things connect us as Americans versus things that may divide us.

You have to love it when you have fans packed into Arrowhead stadium, and they show their patriotism in such fine fashion. Also, Ashanti just keeps singing despite the microphone malfunctioning. In my opinion, you can see and hear how dear the experience was to her in the video. You can also tell the passion and patriotism of the fans.

I admit it. This gives me goosebumps. I've watched it several times now, and I just love it because, for me, this is proof positive that America is so much greater than one person's politics. There is so much negativity in the world, but here is one example of how people are willing to come together for the love of our country.

