LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — Stanley Cups have become the go-to accessory for hydration, with their massive 40-ounce size and viral aesthetic appeal. But that stylish, reusable tumbler might be harboring something far less glamorous: bacteria.

The Hidden Health Hazard Inside Your Tumbler

Across TikTok and Reddit, users are sharing unsettling videos showing mold, mildew, and gunk hidden beneath the lids and straws of popular tumblers—especially the ultra-trendy Stanley Cups.

Doctors and microbiologists say the concern is real. The tight spaces around rubber gaskets, straw holes, and flip lids can trap moisture, creating a perfect breeding ground for bacteria like E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and even Salmonella.

According to doctors, when you’re drinking from a straw that hasn’t been cleaned properly, especially after sitting overnight with sugar residue, you’re essentially sipping on a germ cocktail.

Read More: Millions of Stanley Travel Mugs Recalled Following Burn Injuries |

Read More: Louisiana Stanley Cup Bandits Caught After Wild High-Speed Chase |

Common Symptoms Linked to Contaminated Cups

Unwashed or poorly cleaned tumblers have been associated with:

Upset stomach or diarrhea

Sore throats or oral irritation

Skin breakouts (especially around the mouth)

Bad breath from bacterial buildup

While these symptoms may seem minor, repeated exposure could affect those with weaker immune systems or allergies more seriously.

Why Stanley Cups Are Especially Tricky

Staff Photo Staff Photo loading...

The Stanley 40 oz. Quencher has a built-in straw system, a rubber gasket for sealing, and often holds sugary beverages like iced coffee or flavored water. Combine that with infrequent deep cleaning, and you’ve got a recipe for bacterial bloom.

How to Clean Your Stanley Cup the Right Way

Experts recommend the following routine to keep your cup safe:

Daily:

Rinse thoroughly after each use.

Use hot, soapy water and a straw brush to scrub the inside of the straw.

Weekly:

Disassemble all parts, including the gasket and lid mechanism.

Soak components in a vinegar and water solution or run them through the dishwasher (check if they’re dishwasher safe).

Watch for:

Slimy buildup or discoloration inside the straw.

A sour smell coming from the lid.

The Bottom Line

Stanley Cups—and similar tumblers—can be a great eco-friendly alternative to disposable bottles. But they aren’t maintenance-free. Without regular cleaning, especially of the straw and hidden lid components, your trendy drinkware could become a health hazard.

So before you sip your iced coffee tomorrow, take a moment to pop off that lid—and give it a good scrub. Your gut will thank you.