Monkeypox—Now in 12 Countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) is now warning Americans and other developed countries, Monkeypox has now been reported in 12 countries. This is a very unusual behavior from the disease, as it is not normally found in the U.S.

We all know too well what COVID-19 caused worldwide, maybe that's why experts are keeping a close eye on the latest arrival of Monkeypox in areas of the world that never see outbreaks of the disease.

WHO is working with these countries to attain knowledge of the victims and provide information to the public about Monkeypox as most people, as with COVID-19 in the beginning, have never even heard of the disease.

Monkeypox has been reported in 12 countries and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is unified with WHO in believing of the reported cases, there will likely be more.

The scary thing about the appearance of Monkeypox is that scientists can't explain why it's showing up in areas where it usually does not exists.

Outside of central and West Africa, Monkeypox is not a concern, normally. But experts say it's now in Europe and North America and they aren't sure how. Britain, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Canada and the U.S. have reported infections in mostly young men.

British health officials believe the disease may be being spread sexually.



Monkeypox causes flu-like symptoms, then a rash.

The most lethal cases are found in central Africa where the fatality rate is about 10%.

Monkeypox does not normally spread easily. So why now?