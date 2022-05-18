According to reports, officials in Massachusetts, as well as the Centers for Disease Control, have confirmed a human case of monkeypox in a man that recently traveled outside of the country. Experts reportedly say that while one out of ten cases of monkeypox can be fatal, the strain that is currently spreading globally is milder.

Monkey Pox Lesions CDC loading...

Reports say that nearly two-dozen cases of monkeypox have been detected between the United States and Europe. Health officials in Massachusetts reportedly confirmed the case of monkeypox in a man that had recently traveled to Canada.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has also reportedly said that they are monitoring up to six potential cases after Americans recently traveled on a plane into the country that was also carrying an infected passenger.

Monkey Pox Lesions CDC loading...

Reports add that a total of twelve cases have been confirmed in Europe so far.

See the full report from @DailyMail on Twitter below.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare, viral infection that is transmitted from infected animals to humans. Learn more about the virus via the below YouTube video.