State Junior Golf Champions Crowned at Governor’s Games

Despite stifling heat and humidity, Le Triomphe Country Club saw one of the best performances on the Mizuno Louisiana USSSA Junior Golf Tour this year.

Canon Clark was unstoppable at the Mizuno USSSA Governor’s Games State Championships. Clark, of Broussard, posted two under-par rounds to run away with the Boys 15-18 division

championship.

Clark had two challengers on his heels early in the event.

Clark and Ben Blanco each shot six birdies in the first round to finish the opening day tied at three-under-69. Bryce Sutterfield finished the round only one stroke behind them at -2.

Clark maintained his dominance on the second day while Blanco and Sutterfield faded into the pack. Clark shot a one-under 71 in the second round to end the tournament with a four-under 140. Blanco, of Broussard, posted an 80, while Sutterfield, also of Broussard, posted a 79. They and Chase Garrett, of Emerson, Arkansas, finished the tournament tied with a score of five-over-149. The scorecard tiebreaker resulted in Blanco taking fourth place, Garrett claiming fifth place, and Sutterfield taking sixth place.

Zachary Belle and Thomas Gattle posted identical scores of 74 and 74 to finish tied at four-over-148. Belle, of Youngsville, shot seven birdies on the tournament and won the scorecard tiebreaker to claim runner-up honors. Gattle, of Crowley, shot five birdies and claimed third-place honors.

Jude LeBouef dominated the field on the second day of the tournament to win the Boys 12-14 division state championship. LeBouef, of Larose, recorded an eagle on 12 en route to an even

final round and an overall score of +1. In addition to that eagle, LeBouef recorded eight birdies on the tournament. Quinton Hilliard, of Shreveport, and first-round co-leader Luke Domingue, of Lafayette, finished the tournament tied at +4. Hilliard claimed second-place honors based on a scorecard playoff. Domingue, who recorded an eagle in the first round, settled for third place. Hunter McDermott and Shep Smith ended the second round tied at +6. The scorecard playoff resulted in McDermott, of Harvey, taking fourth place and Smith, of Shreveport, taking fifth place.

Isabella Lobue mounted a second-day comeback to win the Girls 15-18 group championship. Lobue, of Plaquemine, trailed first-round leader Audrey Pharr by four strokes entering the second round. Lobue shot two birdies and took advantage of Pharr’s missteps to win the tournament by one stroke, 165 to 166. Pharr, of Lafayette, recorded a double bogey on the second hole and a triple bogey on the 12th en route to her runner-up finish.

Emmi Marceaux, of Lake Charles, won the state title in the Girls 12-14 division by shooting a 171.

The next event on the Mizuno Louisiana USSSA Junior Golf Tour’s schedule is the 2021 Mizuno USSSA Cajun Classic. The regional championship tournament is scheduled for July 22 at Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette. Registration is now open at usssagolf.com.

Winningest Active College Basketball Coaches

Most Recent MLB Ballparks No Longer Being Used