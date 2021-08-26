Tropical Storm Ida has now formed in the Caribbean Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory is declaring a State of Emergency, which can be read below:

With the future threat of widespread wind and water damage caused by Tropical Depression 9/Tropical Storm Ida, and in consultation with area Mayors and Sheriff Garber, Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory has declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish. Severe weather and continued rainfall are predicted, which could cause prolonged flooding and hazardous conditions throughout the parish. In the event of a direct impact to Lafayette Parish, residents should take steps to protect life and property. Avoid driving or walking through floodwaters, vehicles that drive through flooded roadways not only risk getting stuck, but could also push water into nearby homes. Continue to monitor local media for the latest updates, and remain indoors if possible.

The 4 PM Advisory from the National Hurricane Center has Ida making landfall to the west of Morgan City as an at or near major hurricane on Sunday evening.

Governor John Bel Edwards also has declared a State of Emergency for Louisiana.

Unfortunately, all of Louisiana’s coastline is currently in the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ida, which is strengthening and could come ashore in Louisiana as a major hurricane as Gulf conditions are conducive for rapid intensification. Now is the time for people to finalize their emergency game plan, which should take into account the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This type of threat contains additional problems because the window to prepare is so short. By Saturday evening, everyone should be in the location where they intend to ride out the storm. Monitor the local news and updates from the National Weather Service and your local leaders, check on your neighbors, include plans for your pets, and stay safe. This situation could result in major power outages and limited travel. Consider steps that may need to be taken to deal with those type issues. The people of Louisiana have been tested time and time again, and while it is my hope and prayer that this storm will not bring destruction to our state, we should be prepared to take the brunt of the severe weather.”

We will keep you up to date as Tropical Storm Ida approaches the Gulf Coast.